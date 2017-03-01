UN: Congo used excessive force against December protesters
DAKAR, Senegal - The United Nations says security forces in Congo used excessive and disproportionate force against people protesting President Joseph Kabila's stay in office and that more than 40 people were killed. The report released Wednesday by the U.N. Joint Human Rights Office for its Congo mission says two children were among those killed during protests in several cities in late December.
