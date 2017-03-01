UN chief warns of Burundi's leader seeking 4th term

A new report by the U.N. secretary-general warns that if Burundi's president tries to seek a fourth term it could "plunge the country into an even deeper crisis." U.N. chief Antonio Guterres' report to the U.N. Security Council cites recent comments by President Pierre Nkurunziza that he might pursue a fourth term if Burundi's people decide to change the constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.