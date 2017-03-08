UN chief seeks more police for Congo ...

UN chief seeks more police for Congo mission as violence up

20 hrs ago

The new report by Antonio Guterres to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by The Associated Press, says a recent political agreement reached by the ruling party and opposition to hold presidential elections this year is in peril as the sides engage in "brinksmanship." The vast Central African nation has seen widespread anger over President Joseph Kabila's stay in power after his mandate ended in December.

Chicago, IL

