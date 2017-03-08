UN chief: Funding, support needed for AU troops in Somalia
The U.N. secretary-general has urged more support for African Union troops in Somalia battling Islamic extremists trying to take over the country. Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the African Union Mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM, needs consistent funding in order to meet its objectives in fighting terrorism and stabilizing Somalia.
