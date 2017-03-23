Uganda at 'breaking point' as South S...

Uganda at 'breaking point' as South Sudan refugees pour in

The United Nations refugee chief says Uganda is at a "breaking point" as almost 3,000 South Sudanese refugees pour into the country every day. A joint statement Thursday by Filippo Grandi and Uganda's government says more than 570,000 refugees have arrived from South Sudan since July - and the number could pass one million by the middle of this year.

Chicago, IL

