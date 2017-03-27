Tunisian official 'caught red-handed ...

Tunisian official 'caught red-handed taking bribe'

A Tunisian allegedly caught red-handed taking a bribe was among three regional officials sacked on Monday by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who has vowed to fight graft. A spokesman for a provincial prosecutor said one of the officials had been arrested during a police sting allegedly pocketing money from a businessman who had complained to authorities that he had been asked to pay bribes.

Chicago, IL

