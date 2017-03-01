Tunisia terror attack: Six hotel security guards charged with failing ...
Six hotel security guards have been charged with failing to help tourists during a terrorist attack in Tunisia where 30 Britons died. A spokesman for judicial counter-terrorism investigations in Tunisia, Sofian Sliti, told the Reuters news agency that guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse had been charged with failing to help people in danger in a manner that caused their deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|15 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC