Tunisia terror attack: Six hotel security guards charged with failing ...

Six hotel security guards have been charged with failing to help tourists during a terrorist attack in Tunisia where 30 Britons died. A spokesman for judicial counter-terrorism investigations in Tunisia, Sofian Sliti, told the Reuters news agency that guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse had been charged with failing to help people in danger in a manner that caused their deaths.

