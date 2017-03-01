Thousands flee Boko Haram attacks aro...

Thousands flee Boko Haram attacks around Nigeria's Chibok: IOM1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kano, Mar 1: Some 7,000 people have fled from villages around the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok because of Boko Haram attacks, the International Organization for Migration said today. The IOM said an estimated 4,449 people or 740 households have fled to Chibok itself since February 25, "seeking safety following attacks or threats of attacks in some neighbouring villages".

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 18 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC