Terror group Boko Haram pay girl suicide bomber, 14, just 40p to carry out suicide vest attack

The youngster, one of many child soldiers believed to be being used by the terror group linked to ISIS, was arrested before she could carry out her attack Terror organisation Boko Haram paid a teenage suicide bomber just 40p to detonate a suicide vest in a "crowded place". But Nigerian soldiers and police managed to capture the 14-year-old girl before she could carry out the potentially devastating attack.

