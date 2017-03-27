Tallahasseea s answer for the gun ter...

Tallahasseea s answer for the gun terror plaguing Brownsville? More guns.

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

After the ambush, the detectives' van was reminiscent of those wretched vehicles strewn alongside roadways in the ongoing siege of Mosul. Except this was from the ongoing siege of Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... 7 hr 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) 8 hr Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC