Sushma Swaraj assures impartial probe and arrest of attackers on African students
New Delhi, Mar 30 : : External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday assured the Rajya Sabha that an impartial investigation will take place and proper action will be taken against those who had attacked African students in Greater Noida on Monday last. The moment I got information about the attack, I immediately sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh Government.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 28
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
