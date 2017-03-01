Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in northeast Nigeria

Three suicide bombers set ablaze three fuel tankers in the centre of Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri before dawn Friday, officials said, just days before a planned visit by the U.N. Security Council. The attack, outside a gas station opposite the northeastern headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria, killed only the three bombers, said Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.