Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in northeast Nigeria

Three suicide bombers set ablaze three fuel tankers in the centre of Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri before dawn Friday, officials said, just days before a planned visit by the U.N. Security Council. The attack, outside a gas station opposite the northeastern headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria, killed only the three bombers, said Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

Chicago, IL

