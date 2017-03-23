Sudan cooperating with Chad and France over kidnapped Frenchman -state news agency
Sudan is working with Chadian and French authorities on the case of a French citizen who was kidnapped in Chad and taken into Sudan, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told state news agency SUNA on Sunday. "The Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies received a message from the Sudanese embassy in N'Djamena on the French hostage and the case is being followed closely until he returns to his family safely," SUNA quoted Ghandour as saying.
