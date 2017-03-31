South Sudanese forces blamed for torching thousands of homes
NAIROBI, Kenya - South Sudanese government troops burned thousands of civilians' homes late last year, monitors of the country's troubled peace agreement said Friday, making some of the strongest allegations yet against security forces in the three-year civil war. The new report says three villages in the southern Yei region visited by investigators had been abandoned and destroyed.
