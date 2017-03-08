South Sudan Soldiers Accused of Villa...

South Sudan Soldiers Accused of Village Rampage

Villagers in southern South Sudan said SPLA soldiers went on a rampage in the Oming area this week after unidentified gunmen had earlier staged an attack that killed eight troops and wounded five others. Imatong State's governor, however, denied the soldiers went on a rampage, but he did confirm that a commander and a soldier had been killed in an attack.

