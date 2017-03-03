South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Soldiers Accused of Mass Rape an hour ago
South Sudan's army said it arrested three soldiers accused of participating in the mass rape of women and girls in a village south of the capital last month. The soldiers are in custody after being identified by four victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, about 50 kilometers from Juba, military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|16 hr
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Wed
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC