South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Sol...

South Sudan Army Says It Arrested Soldiers Accused of Mass Rape an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Sudan's army said it arrested three soldiers accused of participating in the mass rape of women and girls in a village south of the capital last month. The soldiers are in custody after being identified by four victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, about 50 kilometers from Juba, military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang told reporters on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) 16 hr Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Wed where Halton WWI ... 1
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC