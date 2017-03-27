South Africa's Zuma summons Gordhan from London roadshow
South African President Jacob Zuma has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow in Britain and the U.S. immediately, the presidency said on Monday, without giving a reason for the decision. The rand fell by as much as 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on earlier reports of Gordhan's recall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC