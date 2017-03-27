South Africa's Zuma is asked to miss activist's funeral
President Jacob Zuma said Wednesday he was not attending the funeral of a South African apartheid-era leader after Ahmed Kathrada's family asked him to stay away. Kathrada died Tuesday at age 87 after being admitted for surgery linked to blood clotting on the brain.
