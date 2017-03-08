South Africa's ANC pledges to end cor...

South Africa's ANC pledges to end corruption, infighting

South Africa's ruling African National Congress needs to end corruption and party divisions, and deliver on promises to tackle poverty if it is to halt declining voter support, a new policy document said on Sunday. The ANC has been under pressure to adjust its policies after losing votes at elections last year to the left wing Economic Freedom Fighters , a party that proposes radical redistribution of the economy and land to the black majority.

