South African anti-apartheid leader A...

South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies, 87

Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, who spent 26 years in jail - many of them alongside Nelson Mandela - for acts of sabotage against South Africa's previous white minority government, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. He was 87 years old.

