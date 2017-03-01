South Africa to fight obesity with sugar tax
The South African government is planning to implement a sugar tax to help curb the country's growing obesity epidemic. The problem reflects the global increase in obesity and overweight rates across developing countries, surpassing the rate of obesity in developed states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Wed
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC