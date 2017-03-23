Somali leader urges help to avert famine

" Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is urging the world to help avert a massive famine saying almost half the population is facing acute food shortages and 15 percent are facing famine now. Mohamed told the U.N. Security Council by videolink from Mogadishu Thursday that Somalis are resilient and would be the last to ask for help but drought has spawned a humanitarian crisis that could threaten the country's political and security gains.

