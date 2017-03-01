Russia hosts leader of UN-backed Libyan government
" Russia is hosting the head of Libya's U.N.-backed government, part of efforts to expand its clout in the fractured country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Thursday with Faez Sarraj, the prime minister of the unity government in Tripoli.
