Rights groups to UN: Impose sanctions on Burundi officials

" Nearly 20 human rights groups are urging the United Nations Security Council to impose targeted sanctions against officials accused of gross human rights violations in Burundi. In a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, they say "some intelligence, army and police agents ... had been killing, torturing, beating innocent people including those fleeing to the neighboring countries in all impunity."

Chicago, IL

