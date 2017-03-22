Red Cross appeal seeks funds for 4 co...

Red Cross appeal seeks funds for 4 countries facing famine

" The international Red Cross is appealing for $400 million to help millions of people facing famine or the risk of it in four conflict-ridden countries " Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and Nigeria. The Geneva-based humanitarian agency said Wednesday it wants a "massive scale-up" in assistance and hopes to provide "essential aid" to about 5 million people.

