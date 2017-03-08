President Returns to Nigeria After Ex...

President Returns to Nigeria After Extended Medical Leave

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after a medical leave of a month and a half that raised questions about his health and some calls for his replacement. The government announced his arrival in the capital, Abuja, Friday morning.

