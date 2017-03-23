Police kill at least 1 student demons...

Police kill at least 1 student demonstrator in Sierra Leone

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Amnesty International says Sierra Leone security forces have killed at least one person and injured two others after opening fire on students demonstrating in the city of Bo. The group said several other were arrested Thursday in Bo.

Chicago, IL

