Police: Car bomb kills 6 near Somalia presidential palace

A car bomb exploded Tuesday at a military checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace in the capital, killing at least six people, the spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor said. The blast was detonated after soldiers tried to stop the car and the bomber tried to speed through the checkpoint, police Capt.

Chicago, IL

