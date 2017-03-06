Poland counter-candidate to Tusk ousted from European party

In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, vice president of the European People's Party and chairman of the European People's Party Group, cheers pro-European Union supporters at a mass rally in the Independence Square as snow falls in Kiev, Ukraine. Saryusz-Wolski is Poland's surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for the post of European Council head.

