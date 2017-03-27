Plane crashes in eastern Zimbabwe, 6 people killed
The Herald newspaper reported that an eight-seater plane crashed in the mountainous Vumba area, a picturesque tourist area in eastern Zimbabwe, near the border with Mozambique. The newspaper said four of the dead are directors of a local transport company who were coming from a business meeting in Mozambique's port city of Beira.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC