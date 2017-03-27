Plane crashes in eastern Zimbabwe, 6 ...

Plane crashes in eastern Zimbabwe, 6 people killed

The Herald newspaper reported that an eight-seater plane crashed in the mountainous Vumba area, a picturesque tourist area in eastern Zimbabwe, near the border with Mozambique. The newspaper said four of the dead are directors of a local transport company who were coming from a business meeting in Mozambique's port city of Beira.

Chicago, IL

