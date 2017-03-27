Pentagon gets OK for more aggressive ...

Pentagon gets OK for more aggressive airstrikes in Somalia

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump has given the U.S. military greater authority to go after al-Qaida linked militants in Somalia. The officials say Trump's decision approves a Pentagon request to allow more aggressive airstrikes in the African nation's southern region.

