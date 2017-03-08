Nobel winner says her peace
Leymah Roberta Gbowee, leader of the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace that helped bring an end to civil war in her country in 2003, will speak at the University of Winchester 's PeaceJam event. Along with Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Tawakkul Karman, Leymah was awarded the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work."
