Nigeria to close airport in Abuja, the capital, for repairs

16 hrs ago

Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Monday announced the closure of Abuja International Airport from Wednesday until April 9 for repairs to the runway, which experts say is in shocking disrepair.

Chicago, IL

