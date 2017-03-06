Nigeria to close airport in Abuja, the capital, for repairs
Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Monday announced the closure of Abuja International Airport from Wednesday until April 9 for repairs to the runway, which experts say is in shocking disrepair.
