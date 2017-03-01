Nigeria charges Shell, Eni with corruption in oil bloc sale
Nigeria has filed criminal charges of corruption against oil multinationals Royal Dutch Shell and Eni over the $1.1 billion sale of one of Africa's richest oil blocks.
