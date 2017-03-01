Nigeria charges Shell, Eni with corru...

Nigeria charges Shell, Eni with corruption in oil bloc sale

Nigeria has filed criminal charges of corruption against oil multinationals Royal Dutch Shell and Eni over the $1.1 billion sale of one of Africa's richest oil blocks.

