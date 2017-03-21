Mogadishu car bombing leaves 10 dead

Mogadishu car bombing leaves 10 dead

Extremist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a deadly explosion that police say killed 10 people Tuesday afternoon in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 15 people were injured in the bomb explosion at a busy security checkpoint in the country's capital, according to Somali federal police Maj.

Chicago, IL

