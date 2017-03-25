Melbourne Comedy Festival 2017: Loyiso Gola's Dude, Where's My Lion? a poke at South Africa
You only have to see the beaming expat South Africans cluster round Loyiso Gola after a gig to realise how big he is back home. He may be playing in a room above a pub in London, but at home he hosted a late-night news satire programme, was nominated for two local Emmys and packs out opera houses with his stand-up shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC