Malawi: Police Arrest Man for Trying to Murder Albino Boy for His Body Parts
Malawi Police at Chintheche in Nkhatabay on Friday arrested a 21 year old man Mphatso Phiri for trying to strangle to death an albino lady. "They started threatening to stub her to death with a knife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Fri
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC