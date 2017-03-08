Libya's eastern parliament calls for ...

Libya's eastern parliament calls for elections next year

BENGHAZI, Libya - Libya's eastern-based parliament has called for elections to be held early next year, after it backed out of a United Nations-brokered peace deal with rival authorities in the capital, Tripoli. The widening split has stoked concerns that violence could escalate in the fractured country.

