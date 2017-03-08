Libya's deepening split finds battleg...

Libya's deepening split finds battleground at oil terminals

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Hundreds if not thousands of armed men are converging on Libya's main oil shipping terminals, which the rival powers in the country's east and west are fighting to control in a battle being watched by global oil markets. The struggle for the Ras Lanuf refinery and nearby Sidr depot threatens to spiral into an all-out conflict between east and west.

