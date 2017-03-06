Libya militias who seized oil termina...

Libya militias who seized oil terminals aim to take Benghazi

Read more: The Washington Post

BENGHAZI, Libya - Libyan militias that occupied two key oil terminals last week say they intend to take the eastern city of Benghazi and unseat Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who controls the area. Col. Mustafa Alsharksi, leader of the so-called Benghazi Defense Brigades, said Monday that more than 3,000 men are poised to continue eastward, after they took over the oil terminals of al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf.

