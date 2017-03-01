Liberian icon who survived Ebola dies giving birth
In November 2014, Salome Karwah of Liberia graced the cover of Time magazine as a symbol of strength and humanity after surviving Ebola and using her experience to help others with the virus. The hospital has refused to comment on her death, but Liberia's chief medical officer, Francis Kateh, told this reporter that the authorities were investigating the case.
