Last-minute scramble as Nigeria closes capital's airport for 6 weeks

12 hrs ago

Workmen were attempting to finish electrical fittings and lay tiles at a new terminal in northern Nigeria's Kaduna airport on Wednesday just hours before it takes over responsibility for handling passengers bound for the capital Abuja. For six weeks starting on Wednesday night, flights will be diverted to Kaduna while Abuja airport is closed for runway repairs after airlines threatened to stop flying there.

Chicago, IL

