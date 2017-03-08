Landslide at garbage dump kills at le...

Landslide at garbage dump kills at least 46, mostly women and children, in Ethiopian capital

A mountain of trash gave way in a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital, killing at least 46 people and leaving several dozen missing, residents said, as officials vowed to relocate those who called the landfill home. Addis Ababa city spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges said most of the 46 dead were women and children, and more bodies were expected to be found in the coming hours.

