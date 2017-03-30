Kenya arrests 3 alleged human traffickers for IS group
Three alleged international human traffickers who are suspected of smuggling recruits for the Islamic State and helping to finance the group have been arrested in a town on Kenya's coast, police said Thursday. Police spokesman George Kinoti said the two Kenyans and a Somali were arrested Monday in the coastal town of Malindi.
