Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan
Abe said Japan would not renew the mission after the current rotation returns in May. The 350-person team has focused on road construction. The team, which arrived in South Sudan in November, was Japan's first to have an expanded mandate to use force if necessary to protect civilians and U.N. staff.
