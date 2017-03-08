Is East African Community worth the fight?
During the elections this month, the exercise became rowdy as MPs from the government nearly exchanged blows with their counterparts in the Opposition on the floor of Parliament. East African Legislative Assembly elections in Uganda were marred with chaos as MPs nearly exchanged blows at Parliament.
