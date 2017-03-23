ILE-IFE: Journalist group alerts on video asking for revenge
The Journalists for Democratic Rights, JODER, has warned the authorities to beware of some organized armed groups planning revenge attacks following the ethnic crisis at Ile-Ife. It was the second time JODER would be sounding the note of warning in two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
