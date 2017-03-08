I arranged armed gang to rob my brother for cheating me on family...
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc News A I arranged armed gang to rob my brother for cheating me on family land he sold - Generator repairer WHEN he was paraded alongside 15 other suspects, many had wondered what could have pushed him into committing such a heinous crime against his blood brother. Innocent looking, Dayo Adegbohun, 21, was arrested for allegedly organizing a gang of armed robbers to attack his brother for allegedly depriving him of his share of a family land that was sold.
