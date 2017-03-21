Hero of the Rwandan Genocide emerges ...

Hero of the Rwandan Genocide emerges as Israel's African ally

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

On May 21, our organization, The World Values Network, will present President Paul Kagame of Rwanda with the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Prize for Outstanding Friendship with the Jewish People. The award comes at our Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, which in previous years has honored luminaries like Elie Wiesel, Ambassador Ron Dermer, Senator Robert Menendez, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Newt Gingrich, Sean Penn, Anne Frank's closest childhood friend Jacqueline van Maarsen, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... 6 hr Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mon Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC