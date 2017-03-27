Govt rescues two abducted Indians in ...

Govt rescues two abducted Indians in South Sudan, tweets Swaraj

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Mar 31 : The Government of India has rescued two Indians, who were abducted in South Sudan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Friday. The rescued personnel have been identified as Midhun and Edward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... 3 hr 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) 4 hr Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC