Govt rescues two abducted Indians in South Sudan, tweets Swaraj
New Delhi, Mar 31 : The Government of India has rescued two Indians, who were abducted in South Sudan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Friday. The rescued personnel have been identified as Midhun and Edward.
